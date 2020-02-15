Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH A. GILBERT. View Sign Service Information Sheets & Childs Funeral Home 206 N Main St Churubusco , IN 46723 (260)-693-2907 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sheets & Childs Funeral Home 206 N Main St Churubusco , IN 46723 View Map Rosary 5:00 PM Sheets & Childs Funeral Home 206 N Main St Churubusco , IN 46723 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John Bosco Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Bosco Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

SARAH A. GILBERT, 53, formerly of Churubusco, went to be with the Lord and her parents on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla. Born in Whitley County, on April 23, 1966, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Freda (Wise) Gilbert. She spent her formative years in Churubusco and attended Smith Green Schools and Park Hill Learning Center. Sarah was known for her work at the Ramble Inn and McDonald's. She was proud of her work at Cuno, Inc., in Churubusco. "The family would like to honor and thank all those who helped and enjoyed her life, from Dr. Minick to Park Hill Learning Center, Smith-Green Community Schools, Passages, Jesters, Special Olympics, National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, McDonalds, Ramble Inn, Cuno, Inc., ARC of Noble County, Ross Apartments, Dr. Rhinehart and Witham. A Very Special thanks to her Sacred Heart family of caregivers. Love to Chris and Rose Sands, Tom Novy, Aunt Vivian and all the dear hearts in Churubusco. Sarah taught us that we are all special." Sarah is survived by three brothers, Frederick (Coreen) Gilbert, Thomas (Sue) Gilbert and Edward Gilbert; a sister, Ellen Jefferies; her fianc‚, Chris Sands; many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Gilbert; and brother-in-law, Timothy Jefferies. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with Holy Rosary at 5 p.m. Burial is taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Bosco Catholic Church Mass or Sacred Heart Entertainment fund. Online note to the family at



