SARAH ANN LOWERY, 77, of Fort Wayne, Ind., departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1943 in Indianapolis, Ind., but was raised in Dunkirk, Ind. until 1961 when she moved to Fort Wayne. She was employed with General Electric for 30 years in various positions. She is survived by her husband, William C.; daughter, Anita of Fort Wayne; sons, William Jr. of Philadelphia, Michael of Fort Wayne and Von of Newport News, Va.; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Georgette of Indianapolis, Karen, Patricia and Diane, all of Fort Wayne; brothers, Tyrone and Scottie, both of Fort Wayne. A public viewing is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Destiny Life Center, 3601 Warsaw St. Service is private. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.



