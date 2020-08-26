1/1
SARAH ANN LOWERY
1943 - 2020
SARAH ANN LOWERY, 77, of Fort Wayne, Ind., departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1943 in Indianapolis, Ind., but was raised in Dunkirk, Ind. until 1961 when she moved to Fort Wayne. She was employed with General Electric for 30 years in various positions. She is survived by her husband, William C.; daughter, Anita of Fort Wayne; sons, William Jr. of Philadelphia, Michael of Fort Wayne and Von of Newport News, Va.; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Georgette of Indianapolis, Karen, Patricia and Diane, all of Fort Wayne; brothers, Tyrone and Scottie, both of Fort Wayne. A public viewing is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Destiny Life Center, 3601 Warsaw St. Service is private. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Destiny Life Center
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
