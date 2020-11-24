1/1
SARAH ELIZABETH PERRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARAH ELIZABETH PERRY, 33, of Leo, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in her home. Born in Columbia, Mo., she lived most of her life in Fort Wayne. She graduated from Northrop High School, where she was on newspaper staff and the crew for show choir. She held a Bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Indiana University and was employed as a Financial Processor for Lincoln National. Sarah was a beloved and dedicated wife and mother. She loved children, her family, her many faithful friends, the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, going to concerts, Halloween, and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a believer and attended Fellowship Missionary Church. Her survivors include her loving husband of nine years and best friend, Wayne Alan Perry; daughter, Lorelei of the home; parents, John and Suzee Leavell of Fort Wayne; brother, Alexander (Emma) Leavell of Fort Wayne; sister, Maggie Leavell of Fort Wayne; grandparents, John and Kay Leavell, Pamela Ward Sloan, Kenny and Beverly Foster and Owen and Neawanna Sloan; and three nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her brother, John Taylor Leavell. The family plans to have a private service of remembrance in the upcoming weeks and a celebration of life for friends and extended family in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a college fund is being established for her daughter Lorelei. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Scoiety.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved