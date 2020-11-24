SARAH ELIZABETH PERRY, 33, of Leo, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in her home. Born in Columbia, Mo., she lived most of her life in Fort Wayne. She graduated from Northrop High School, where she was on newspaper staff and the crew for show choir. She held a Bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Indiana University and was employed as a Financial Processor for Lincoln National. Sarah was a beloved and dedicated wife and mother. She loved children, her family, her many faithful friends, the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, going to concerts, Halloween, and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a believer and attended Fellowship Missionary Church. Her survivors include her loving husband of nine years and best friend, Wayne Alan Perry; daughter, Lorelei of the home; parents, John and Suzee Leavell of Fort Wayne; brother, Alexander (Emma) Leavell of Fort Wayne; sister, Maggie Leavell of Fort Wayne; grandparents, John and Kay Leavell, Pamela Ward Sloan, Kenny and Beverly Foster and Owen and Neawanna Sloan; and three nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her brother, John Taylor Leavell. The family plans to have a private service of remembrance in the upcoming weeks and a celebration of life for friends and extended family in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a college fund is being established for her daughter Lorelei. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Scoiety.