SARAH J. HOOSTAL, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Oct. 18, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Klaas "Charles" and Brontless (Dean) Stienstra. She married John Hoostal on Sept. 26, 1959, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2010. Surviving are her children, Brian (Greta) Hoostal, Michael (Tamie) Hoostal, and Matthew Hoostal; nephews, Douglas Hovanic and Richard Hovanic; niece, Bonnie Smith; and eight grandchildren. Sarah was also preceded in death also by her sister, Jeanne (Clifford) Zeppernick; and brothers, Charles (Eleanor) Stienstra, Paul (Kathy) Stienstra, and Arthur (Patricia) Stienstra All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.