1/1
SARAH J. HOOSTAL
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARAH J. HOOSTAL, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Oct. 18, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Klaas "Charles" and Brontless (Dean) Stienstra. She married John Hoostal on Sept. 26, 1959, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2010. Surviving are her children, Brian (Greta) Hoostal, Michael (Tamie) Hoostal, and Matthew Hoostal; nephews, Douglas Hovanic and Richard Hovanic; niece, Bonnie Smith; and eight grandchildren. Sarah was also preceded in death also by her sister, Jeanne (Clifford) Zeppernick; and brothers, Charles (Eleanor) Stienstra, Paul (Kathy) Stienstra, and Arthur (Patricia) Stienstra All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved