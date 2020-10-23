1/1
SARAH LOU "SALLY" RIEMENSCHNEIDER
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARAH LOU "SALLY" RIEMENSCHNEIDER, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born July 28, 1931, in Mt. Carmel, Ill., she was the daughter of Ruby Wallace and Callie Lue Adams. She was the beloved wife of the late H. LaVerne Riemenschneider for 53 years. Sally is survived by her children, Dan (Becky) Riemen schneider, Diane (Rick) Mould, Sandra (Jon) Heck, and David (Patrica) Riemenschneider; grandchildren, Curtis (Katie), Callie, Derek (Angela), Ryan (Heather), Sarah and Lucas; and great-grandchildren, Barrett, Jackson, Isabelle and Griffin. Private family funeral service will be held at her beloved church, due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, Sally requested donations be made to The Journey Free Methodist Church. 3536 W. Wallen Road Fort Wayne, IN 46818. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved