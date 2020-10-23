SARAH LOU "SALLY" RIEMENSCHNEIDER, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born July 28, 1931, in Mt. Carmel, Ill., she was the daughter of Ruby Wallace and Callie Lue Adams. She was the beloved wife of the late H. LaVerne Riemenschneider for 53 years. Sally is survived by her children, Dan (Becky) Riemen schneider, Diane (Rick) Mould, Sandra (Jon) Heck, and David (Patrica) Riemenschneider; grandchildren, Curtis (Katie), Callie, Derek (Angela), Ryan (Heather), Sarah and Lucas; and great-grandchildren, Barrett, Jackson, Isabelle and Griffin. Private family funeral service will be held at her beloved church, due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, Sally requested donations be made to The Journey Free Methodist Church. 3536 W. Wallen Road Fort Wayne, IN 46818. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com