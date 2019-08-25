SARAH MARIE DAVIS, 44, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in her home. She was the daughter of William (Mary Hale) Davis and Julia (David) Peterson. She graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School and received her BA in Psychology from IPFW. She was a kind and spirited young woman with an infectious smile and a heart of gold. Sarah struggled with mental illness much of her life and was devoted to helping others who suffered as well. She is survived by her parents; fiance, Brian Silva; brother, John (Brooke) Davis; sister, Anne (Ron) Davis-Burley; step-siblings, Lisa (Jason) McIntyre, Brian (Jennifer) Peterson, Scott (Kelly) Peterson, and Sarah (Matthew) Rosbrugh; and 10 nieces and nephews. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (new location) 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. If desired, memorials can be made to Carriage House, 3327 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805; or to her fiance, Brian Silva, c/o Anne Davis, 5310 Merchandise Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 as he fights his own medical battle along with the loss of Sarah. "Fly high sweet Sarah Marie! Your light will shine on through those who love you."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019