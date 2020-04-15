SCOTT A. OLWIN

Obituary
SCOTT A. OLWIN, 38, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020. He is survived by parents, Gene and Diane Olwin of Payne, Ohio; a son, Reece Olwin; a fianc‚, Lisa Klima and her son, Nathan Klima; brothers, James Lucas and Eric Lucas; sisters, Tracey Richardville and Ashley Doctor; and grandmother, Georgia Olwin. Memorials to Reece Olwin c/o Dooley Funeral Home PO Box 452, Antwerp, OH 45813. Arrangements by Dooley Funeral Homes of Antwerp and Payne. www.dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020
