SCOTT ALLAN LARSEN, 58, died on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Saar-bruecken, Germany. He was born April 25, 1960, a son of the late John and Pauline Larsen. He grew up in Fort Wayne, and graduated from Paul Harding High School and Purdue. He remained in Germany after retiring from Bosch. Surviving are his siblings, Penny Baughan, John, David, Bill (Lenore) and Kim Larsen; stepmother, Louise Larsen; five nieces; and three nephews. A Celebration of Life is from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Fox Island County Park, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, and Anthony Wayne Area Council Boy Scouts.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019