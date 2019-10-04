SCOTT "ARMY" ARMSTRONG, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Hospice Home. Born Jan. 19, 1960, in Bremen, Ind., she graduated Columbia City Joint High School in 1978. Scott worked in network operations for CRST. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. Golfing with Derrick, Paul, and Scottie was one of his favorite ways to spend time with friends. Surviving are his wife, Karen (Neuhauser) Armstrong; father, Donald Armstrong of Columbia City; sister, Theresa Curry of Columbia City; and nephews, Matthew (Melanie) Curry and Joshua (Anna) Curry, and their families. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie (Williams) Armstrong. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 West Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with a gathering and sharing time from 11 a.m. until the service. Contributions in Scott's memory may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Armstrong family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2019