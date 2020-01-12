Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deal-Rice Funeral Home 338 E Washington St Huntington , IN 46750 (260)-356-2720 Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT E. DAFFORN, 56, of Roanoke, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 6:29 a.m. at his home. Born Jan. 5, 1964 in Fort Wayne, Scott was a son of Ronald and Ann (Berry) Dafforn of Springfield, Ohio, who survive. On Aug. 23, 1986 he married his beloved wife of 33 years, Cheryl Litmer, in Woodburn. She survives in Roanoke. Scott graduated from New Haven High School in 1982. He was a manager at TruckPro and Power Train in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Sonrise Church. Scott was devoted to his family, an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan, collected baseball cards, and was known for his great sense of humor. Also surviving are his two daughters, Morgan and Brooke Dafforn of Roanoke,; a brother, Philip (Jeannie) Dafforn of South Charleston, Ohio; and a sister, Lora (Brian) Potts of Springfield, Ohio. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Koryn Dafforn, and an infant brother, Myron Dafforn. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Roanoke Memorial Chapel of Deal-Rice Funeral Homes. Pastors Randy and Diane Samuels will officiate. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke. Preferred memorials are to Sonrise Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel, 240 Crestwood Dr., Roanoke (IN 46783). Online condolences to

