SCOTT EDWARD BRANSTRATOR, 71, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home after a brief illness. Born April 10, 1948 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Harold and Betty Ruth Branstrator. After graduating from Elmhurst High School, Scott joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country honorably including bravery during the Vietnam War. Upon retiring from the Marine Corps, he worked various jobs including construction, always looking to find interesting challenges and trying new things. Scott is survived by his brother-in-law, Charles Koval; niece, Katie Koval; nephew, Chris (Sheila) Koval; three grand-nephews and niece, Christopher, Jack and Bridget Koval; and many beloved friends. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mara Lee Koval. Per Scott's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral service.

