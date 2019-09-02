SCOTT EDWARD ELLISON, 46, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, after battling a short illness. Born on July 20, 1973 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of Dr. Robert and Sally Ellison. Scott was a graduate of Snider High School, where he made life-long friends and excelled at tennis. He received All-City tennis recognition for two of the four years he played while at Snider. Scott received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University - Bloomington and worked at Ellison Properties. He was an avid fan of Indiana University athletics and loved attending basketball and football games there. He became a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers after his aunt and uncle took him to several games. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and friends at Lake Gage. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Robert Ellison and Sally Ellison; sister, Heidi Koeneman; and nephew, Ethan Koeneman. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and other friends and family to cherish his memory. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4. 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The . Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019