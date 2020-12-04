1/
SCOTT GESSE
1966 - 2020
SCOTT GESSE, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Born March 16, 1966, in La Porte, Ind., he was the son of Walter L. and Charlotte (Reed) Gesse. He is survived by his four brothers, Tim (Chris) Gesse, Rick (Kathy) Gesse, his best friend and brother Todd Gesse, and Tabb Gesse, all of La Porte, Ind.; seven nieces and nephews, and many friends from Fort Wayne. Scott was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Darla Guthrie. The family will hold a private interment at Pine Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Social and Learning Institute, 201 East Garfield St., Michigan City, IN or VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave. La Porte, Ind. Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-3333
