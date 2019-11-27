SCOTTY G. MAYS, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. He retired from Navistar International with 49 years of service. Scotty proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He leaves two sons, Stephen Mays of Plano, Ill. and Christopher (Deborah) Mays of Auburn, Ind.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He has a brother, Robert Mays of Tulsa, Okla. and a sister, Lee Pearre of Tulsa, Okla. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ava L. Mays in 2015; and siblings, Cleo Mays, Larry Mays and Kaye Casey. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 47.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019