SCOTTY G. MAYS, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. He retired from Navistar International with 49 years of service. Scotty proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II . He leaves two sons, Stephen Mays of Plano, Ill. and Christopher (Deborah) Mays of Auburn, Ind.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He has a brother, Robert Mays of Tulsa, Okla. and a sister, Lee Pearre of Tulsa, Okla. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ava L. Mays in 2015; and siblings, Cleo Mays, Larry Mays and Kaye Casey. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 47.