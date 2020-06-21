SCOTTY R. CROWELL
SCOTTY R. CROWELL, 55, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Ray and Sandra Crowell. Scotty was an avid fisherman, Harley Davidson motorcyclist, and enjoyed target shooting. He also was a dog enthusiast, and a skilled handyman, never afraid of a project. Most of all he will be remembered as a loving husband and father, always putting family first. Scotty is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mich Crowell of Fort Wayne; daughter, Ashley (Kyle Huffman) Finucan of Fort Wayne; siblings, Shelly Williams, Cindy (Frank) Hoff, Rob Crowell, Ray Crowell, and Sherry Crowell. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steven Crowell. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to DNR - Division of Fish and Wildlife or Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


