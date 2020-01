SEAN PATRICK REDDEN, 48, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Wood-burn. He was born April 16, 1971, in Fort Wayne. Sean graduated from Ferndale High School in Ferndale, Mich. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was proud to serve his country. He preformed machine repair and a millwright at B.F. Goodrich for eight years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 296, the sport car club SCCA. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, loved Indy Car racing, was a drummer for "Flyt Rsk", and often played at the American Legion. Surviving are his wife, Diane Renee Redden of Fort Wayne; mother, Diann Lynn Mathias of Fort Wayne; his children, Lauren Redden of Fort Wayne, Thomas Redden and Adrain Redden both of Carrollton, Texas; brothers, Keith Scott (Carolyn) Redden of Big Pine, Calif. and Michael Joseph (Kelli Farrell) Trahin of Fort Wayne; nephews, Jacob Edgil and Liahm Wells; nieces, Taylor Wells and Amanda Edgil; also survived by his fur babies, Sherman and Kiki. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Allen Redden. Funeral Service is 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Diane Redden. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.domccombandsons.com