SEAN PATRICK REDDEN, 48, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Wood-burn. He was born April 16, 1971, in Fort Wayne. Sean graduated from Ferndale High School in Ferndale, Mich. He was a United States Navy Veteran and was proud to serve his country. He preformed machine repair and a millwright at B.F. Goodrich for eight years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 296, the sport car club SCCA. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, loved Indy Car racing, was a drummer for "Flyt Rsk", and often played at the American Legion. Surviving are his wife, Diane Renee Redden of Fort Wayne; mother, Diann Lynn Mathias of Fort Wayne; his children, Lauren Redden of Fort Wayne, Thomas Redden and Adrain Redden both of Carrollton, Texas; brothers, Keith Scott (Carolyn) Redden of Big Pine, Calif. and Michael Joseph (Kelli Farrell) Trahin of Fort Wayne; nephews, Jacob Edgil and Liahm Wells; nieces, Taylor Wells and Amanda Edgil; also survived by his fur babies, Sherman and Kiki. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Allen Redden. Funeral Service is 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Diane Redden. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020