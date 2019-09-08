SEAN TRAVIS PATRICK (1962 - 2019)
Service Information
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
SEAN TRAVIS PATRICK, 56, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Sean was the son of Grover Patrick and Linda Allen who survive. Sean was an over the road truck driver who traveled over 1.5 million miles during his career. He enjoyed gardening, playing video games, and being at the lakes. Surviving are his children, Mistie Patrick, Travis Patrick and Ryan Patrick; eight grandchildren; brother, Monty Patrick; and stepmom, Nancy Patrick. Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019
