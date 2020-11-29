SERGIO JOHN MENEGHELLO, 82, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Born in Noale, Italy, Sergio was the son of the late Pietro and Elda Meneg -hello. Sergio and his family came to the United States when he was 18 years old. He worked for UPS, Grabill Cabinets, and served as a greeter at K-Mart. Sergio met the love of his life, Gertrude "Trudy" O'Neill, in New York while dancing. They were happily married for 52 years. He loved dancing, The Opera, and reading. The most important part of his life was his family and did he ever cherish his grandchildren. Sergio was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Surviving is his wife, Trudy; son, Peter (Tammy) Meneghello; grandchildren, Joshua Meneghello, Amber (Tyler) Daniels; siblings, Maria Friedman, and Jean Berardinelli. Sergio was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Renato "Ray" Meneghello; siblings, Angelo John Meneghello, and Ines Tridente. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church or the American Lung Association
. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.