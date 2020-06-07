SHANNON MARIE RICHMOND-PRESSLER, 43, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born Aug. 31, 1976 in Fort Wayne, Shannon was the daughter of the late Timothy Richmon and Kim Richmond, who survives. She worked at Don Hall's Hollywood Drive-In for more than 20 years. Shannon enjoyed listening to classic rock, especially Led Zeppelin, and shopping. She will be remembered for her humor, the fact that she was fairly plain and simple, yet precise, and what a giving person she was. Her family will remember her as a very loving mother and just how important they all were to her. Surviving family include her children, Kalah and Adam Pressler; mother, Kim Richmond; brothers, Tim and Josh Richmond; grandparents, Lee (Mary) Windsor; aunt and best friend, Heather Shepherd; and her dog, Pete. She was also preceded in passing by her brother, Joe Richmond. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with a gathering of friends and family beginning at 1 p.m. Current social distancing and group size restrictions will be followed. Masks are recommended but not required. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Shelter. Condolences and memories of Shannon may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.