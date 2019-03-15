SHAQUAYLA DELORES NOVELLA GARVIN, 22, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born in Fort Wayne on April 22, 1996. Quayla graduated from Job Corps. She has four children who were her pride and joy. She is survived by children, Omari, Zion, Key'iva, and Key'ava; sister, Brianna; brother, Shaquille; parents, Marcus Jackson and Betsy Jackson; and stepfather, Jackie Davis. She also leaves behind a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and many other friends to cherish her memory. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019