SHARIS W. GLASS, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Born June 17, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Florence and Willard Havel. Sharis graduated from South Side High School and obtained an Associates Degree from International Business College. She worked at Zollners, Capehart Farnsworth and ITT for a number of years until her retirement. She was a member of Trinity Chapter 576 O.E.S., Teti Sheri Chapter 60 Daughters of the Nile, Professional Secretaries International, and Beta Sigma PHI. Her hobbies included camping, visiting lighthouses, knitting and making hats. She was known as the "violet lady," having raised, shown and sold African Violets. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Jack Glass; children, Tahl (Laura) Glass and Tania Glass; and cousins, Marlita (Neil) Everson. A Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation two hours prior. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 14, 2020