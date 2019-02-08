SHARLA ANN CAMOS, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Born May 10, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Eldon M. and Esther M. (Logsdon) Robb. Sharla worked as a Dock Auditor for Indiana Die Molding, LLC and formerly worked at International Harvester. She dearly loved her family, was a hard worker and will truly be missed by all who knew her. Sharla is survived by her children, Terrell Jackson, Kenneth (Melanie) Jackson and Christina Camos; and grandchildren, Hallie and Nolan. At her request there will be no services or visitation with cremation and the family is honoring her wishes. D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home is honored to serve the Camos family. To sign the online guest book, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 8, 2019