SHARON A. (LEE WEAVER) FRANTZ
1946 - 2020
SHARON A. (LEE WEAVER) FRANTZ, 73, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born Dec. 16, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Ind. to the late Charles D. and Bernite C. (Gumbert) Weaver. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She worked at Lincoln Life, Supermarket Services and Added Dimensions. Sharon enjoyed traveling to the Dominican Republic and Caribbean. She was fond of sewing, crocheting, cake decoration, reading, crafts and flower gardening throughout her life. She was exceptionally dedicated to all of her family, especially her husband and daughter. Being of strong faith and conviction, Sharon bravely endured a lifelong illness with Crohns and Colorectal Cancer for the last six years. She leaves behind her sisters, Kathleen Vice, Kimberly Weaver, Phyllis Moore; sister-in-law, Jane (Jim) Knafel; brother-in-law, John (Val) Frantz; and many close nieces and nephews. Sharon was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Frantz; and her daughter, Jennifer Frantz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at C.M. Sloan Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation and Visiting Nurse.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
2604224232
