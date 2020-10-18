SHARON A. (LEE WEAVER) FRANTZ, 73, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born Dec. 16, 1946 in Fort Wayne, Ind. to the late Charles D. and Bernite C. (Gumbert) Weaver. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She worked at Lincoln Life, Supermarket Services and Added Dimensions. Sharon enjoyed traveling to the Dominican Republic and Caribbean. She was fond of sewing, crocheting, cake decoration, reading, crafts and flower gardening throughout her life. She was exceptionally dedicated to all of her family, especially her husband and daughter. Being of strong faith and conviction, Sharon bravely endured a lifelong illness with Crohns and Colorectal Cancer for the last six years. She leaves behind her sisters, Kathleen Vice, Kimberly Weaver, Phyllis Moore; sister-in-law, Jane (Jim) Knafel; brother-in-law, John (Val) Frantz; and many close nieces and nephews. Sharon was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Frantz; and her daughter, Jennifer Frantz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at C.M. Sloan Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation and Visiting Nurse.