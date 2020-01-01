SHARON ANN HABEGGER, 76, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Born in Bryan, Ohio, Sharon was the daughter of the late Golden and Helen Johnson. She was an office manager in the insurance industry during her working years. She enjoyed being a homemaker and doing cross stitch, knitting, sewing, and cooking. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Neil Habegger; children, Stacy Lee Habegger and Shelly (Tim) Bailey; grandchildren, Zach, Josh, Megan, Nick, and Lydia. She was preceded in death by her brother, Darvin Johnson. Service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA or Brookside Community Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020