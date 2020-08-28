1/1
SHARON "SHARI" CANFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHARON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARON "SHARI" CANFIELD, 78, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorotha Hoepp ner. Everyone has that one person in their lives that has no idea how to whisper. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Shari Canfield, well, she fit the bill. Shari was anything but ordinary. She was passionate about many things in life, including but certainly not limited to Rafael Nadal, IU basketball, politics, QVC, the Chicago Cubs, baking super - unhealthy - but - always - delicious food, feeding an assortment of backyard wildlife, and she loved dogs more than she loved most people. There was never a dull moment with Shari, as she was known for being wildly unfiltered yet invariably genuine. The woman was a gem and she will be tremendously missed. Shari is survived by her children, Tracy (Jeff) Weichselfelder, Todd (Monica) Brase and Allie (Tony) Paske; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorotha Hoeppner; and her husband, Gary "Mike" Canfield. A memorial service will be planned at a future date when it is safer for loved ones to travel, gather, and celebrate her. Contributions may be made on her behalf to the Allen County S.P.C.A. at https://allencountyspca.org/donate

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved