SHARON "SHARI" CANFIELD, 78, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorotha Hoepp ner. Everyone has that one person in their lives that has no idea how to whisper. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Shari Canfield, well, she fit the bill. Shari was anything but ordinary. She was passionate about many things in life, including but certainly not limited to Rafael Nadal, IU basketball, politics, QVC, the Chicago Cubs, baking super - unhealthy - but - always - delicious food, feeding an assortment of backyard wildlife, and she loved dogs more than she loved most people. There was never a dull moment with Shari, as she was known for being wildly unfiltered yet invariably genuine. The woman was a gem and she will be tremendously missed. Shari is survived by her children, Tracy (Jeff) Weichselfelder, Todd (Monica) Brase and Allie (Tony) Paske; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorotha Hoeppner; and her husband, Gary "Mike" Canfield. A memorial service will be planned at a future date when it is safer for loved ones to travel, gather, and celebrate her. Contributions may be made on her behalf to the Allen County S.P.C.A. at https://allencountyspca.org/donate