SHARON D. SARRAZIN, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born on Nov. 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Sarrazin and Edith Gillenwater. She was a member of the National Alliance of Mental Illness. Sharon enjoyed shopping from catalogs and was fondly known by the nursing home staff as "Giggles." She is survived by her sons, Aaron Soellinger and Steve Soellinger; four grandchildren; eight grand-children; two nieces; one nephew; and aunts, uncles and cousins. She was also preceded in death by one grandchild. A memorial service is 11 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019