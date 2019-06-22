SHARON E. "SHARI" COX, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born on July 7, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Elson and Virginia Erler. Shari graduated from North Side High School in 1963. She was an active member of The Red Hat Society for a number of years. Shari enjoyed being with her family, especially playing cards and the game liverpool. She is survived by her children, Dawn (Mark), and Kara; step-children, Michelle (Christopher), Cindy (Marq), Jeremy (Jessica), and Angie (Shane); three granddaughters; and five great-granddaughters; siblings, Mike (Barb), and Rich (Evelyn). She was also preceded in death by her husband, Orren Cox; and siblings, Julie and Buzz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 22, 2019