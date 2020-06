SHARON E. MEINZEN-NORTON, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born April 22, 1946, in Bluffton, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie (Poling) Carr. She was a member of the Cedar Creek Woman's Club, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools as a secretary. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Norton; daughters, Dawn (Mark) Lengerich and Lisa Meeks; three grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Meinzen, Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorial donations may be given to the Allen County A.S.P.C.A. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com