SHARON E. MEINZEN-NORTON
SHARON E. MEINZEN-NORTON, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born April 22, 1946, in Bluffton, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie (Poling) Carr. She was a member of the Cedar Creek Woman's Club, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools as a secretary. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Norton; daughters, Dawn (Mark) Lengerich and Lisa Meeks; three grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Meinzen, Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorial donations may be given to the Allen County A.S.P.C.A. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
