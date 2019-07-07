SHARON FORD, 68, passed away peacefully seeking her ultimate freedom, like a true patriot, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in her home after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. Born May 21, 1951, she was the daughter of William Hollis and Helen Gregory. Sharon graduated from Elmhurst High School and was a graduate of Purdue University. There she met the love of her life, Butch Ford, and together they grew a family and crops in Sharon's hometown of Yoder, Ind. Sharon started her professional career as a physical education teacher and coached track and gymnastics before sharing her passion for music with the entire community, working as a music teacher at Whispering Meadows Elementary School. She participated in countless plays and devoted unlimited hours to teaching "our youth" the value of music through F.A.M.E (Foundation for Art and Music in Education). Sharon touched over 10,000 students lives during her teaching career. As a life-long Christian, she lent her beautiful voice and musical talent to the Church. Sharon will always be remembered for her high energy, dedication to her students, and laughter that she brought to every room. Sharon leaves behind her mother, Helen Gregory; son, Jess (significant other Sara) Ford; granddaughter, Alissa; daughter, Heather (Brian) Johnson; and grandchildren, Shelby and Jason Zirkle. Sharon was met at the Gates by her husband of 43 years, Butch Ford; and her father, William Hollis Gregory. A celebration of Sharon's life is 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Zanesville United Brethren Church, 3092 West Broadway, Zanesville (IN 46799), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). The family asks that any donations made in memory of Sharon be directed to the Foundation for Art and Music in Education. To leave condolences for the Ford family, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneral homes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019