Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON FORD. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

SHARON FORD, 68, passed away peacefully seeking her ultimate freedom, like a true patriot, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in her home after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. Born May 21, 1951, she was the daughter of William Hollis and Helen Gregory. Sharon graduated from Elmhurst High School and was a graduate of Purdue University. There she met the love of her life, Butch Ford, and together they grew a family and crops in Sharon's hometown of Yoder, Ind. Sharon started her professional career as a physical education teacher and coached track and gymnastics before sharing her passion for music with the entire community, working as a music teacher at Whispering Meadows Elementary School. She participated in countless plays and devoted unlimited hours to teaching "our youth" the value of music through F.A.M.E (Foundation for Art and Music in Education). Sharon touched over 10,000 students lives during her teaching career. As a life-long Christian, she lent her beautiful voice and musical talent to the Church. Sharon will always be remembered for her high energy, dedication to her students, and laughter that she brought to every room. Sharon leaves behind her mother, Helen Gregory; son, Jess (significant other Sara) Ford; granddaughter, Alissa; daughter, Heather (Brian) Johnson; and grandchildren, Shelby and Jason Zirkle. Sharon was met at the Gates by her husband of 43 years, Butch Ford; and her father, William Hollis Gregory. A celebration of Sharon's life is 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Zanesville United Brethren Church, 3092 West Broadway, Zanesville (IN 46799), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). The family asks that any donations made in memory of Sharon be directed to the Foundation for Art and Music in Education. To leave condolences for the Ford family, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneral



SHARON FORD, 68, passed away peacefully seeking her ultimate freedom, like a true patriot, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in her home after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. Born May 21, 1951, she was the daughter of William Hollis and Helen Gregory. Sharon graduated from Elmhurst High School and was a graduate of Purdue University. There she met the love of her life, Butch Ford, and together they grew a family and crops in Sharon's hometown of Yoder, Ind. Sharon started her professional career as a physical education teacher and coached track and gymnastics before sharing her passion for music with the entire community, working as a music teacher at Whispering Meadows Elementary School. She participated in countless plays and devoted unlimited hours to teaching "our youth" the value of music through F.A.M.E (Foundation for Art and Music in Education). Sharon touched over 10,000 students lives during her teaching career. As a life-long Christian, she lent her beautiful voice and musical talent to the Church. Sharon will always be remembered for her high energy, dedication to her students, and laughter that she brought to every room. Sharon leaves behind her mother, Helen Gregory; son, Jess (significant other Sara) Ford; granddaughter, Alissa; daughter, Heather (Brian) Johnson; and grandchildren, Shelby and Jason Zirkle. Sharon was met at the Gates by her husband of 43 years, Butch Ford; and her father, William Hollis Gregory. A celebration of Sharon's life is 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Zanesville United Brethren Church, 3092 West Broadway, Zanesville (IN 46799), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). The family asks that any donations made in memory of Sharon be directed to the Foundation for Art and Music in Education. To leave condolences for the Ford family, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneral homes.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close