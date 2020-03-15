SHARON J. BOREANI, 78, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born June 19, 1941, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Steven and Marcella Bobay. Sharon was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. She was a very talented florist and owned the Designs by Sharon floral shop for many years. Sharon is survived by her children, Brenda (Timothy) Brames of Fort Wayne, Tina Lock, Kregg (Alice) Boreani of Indianapolis, Ind., Keith Boreani of Fort Wayne, and Steven Boreani of Owings Mills, Md.; grandchildren, Kathryn, Madeline and Austin Boreani, Brittini and Serenia Brames, Kassondra Bateman, Meranda and Melinda Miller; 14 great- grandchildren. Sharon was also preceded in death by her husband, Ottorino Boreani; daughter, Bernadette Marie Boreani; and brother, James Bobay. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020