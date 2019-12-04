Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON JANE (BOBAY) SARRAZINE. View Sign Service Information AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME 330 W GOLF RD Schaumburg , IL 60195-3698 (847)-882-5580 Send Flowers Obituary

SHARON JANE (nee BOBAY) SARRAZINE, 79, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. In addition to raising a family, Sharon worked in the banking industry for more than 40 years. She greatly valued the friendships she made throughout her life. Sharon was a devout Catholic and her faith was tightly woven in the tapestry of her life. She attended Most Precious Blood Catholic School and was a proud graduate of Catholic Central High School in Fort Wayne. She was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Community since it's founding. In 2013, Sharon and Alvin celebrated 50 years of marriage and participated in the Golden Wedding Anniversary Mass officiated by Cardinal George at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. Sharon was kind, humble, patient, hard-working, self-sacrificing and forever hopeful. She will be fondly remembered as she sleeps in heavenly peace. Sharon was the beloved wife of Alvin August Sarrazine Jr. for 56 years; devoted mother of Gregory (Annette) Sarrazine, Stephen Sarrazine and Deborah Sarrazine; cherished grandmother of Krystle and Alexander; and caring great-grandmother of Brooklyn and Jaxyn. She was the loving and adored only child of Herman and Mary Bobay who preceded her in death and now welcome her home. Mass is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, Ill., where instate is from noon to 1 p.m. Interment is Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

