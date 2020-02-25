SHARON K. OSBORNE, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Sept. 30, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Eve (Baum gartner) Sanderson. She was a homemaker and a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Sharon enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Bill (Deana) Osborne, Lloyd (Shelley) Osborne Jr., Lonnie Osborne, and Regina (Duane) Gillum; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen Wilson. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Osborne Sr.; brother, Raymond Sanderson; and sisters, Jackie Sprunger and Rochelle Murphy. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020