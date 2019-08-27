SHARON K. WEAVER, 72, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Born Feb. 25, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Eva Louise Stookey. She graduated from South Side High School and went on to retire from the Allen County Public Library. Her passion was studying genealogy and she was lucky enough to work in that field at the A.C.P.L. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Weaver; daughter, Meredith (Michael Hudson) Weaver; and siblings, Michael (Sally) Stookey and Karen (Bob) Wrigley. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws to cherish her memory. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Mara; and son, Brett. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019