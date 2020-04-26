SHARON L. AUER, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born on April 14, 1937 in South Whitley, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Cranston and Ruth (Swank) Wilson. Sharon was a member at The Chapel. She was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years before retiring in 1999. Sharon loved spending summers at the lake with her family and traveling with her late husband, Glenn. Sharon is survived by her children, Kelly (John) Metzger, Scott (Carole) Auer, and Lori (Tim) Schulz; grandchildren, Nikki (Alex) Szewciw, Jamie Auer, A.J. Metzger, Ali Auer, Abby Metzger, Zack Schulz, and Gaven Schulz; great-grandchildren, Layla and Bennett Szewciw; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Glenn A. Auer, and brother, Mark Wilson. A memorial service will be held at a later date at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020