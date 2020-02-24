SHARON L. BARNES, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 14, 1939 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Harold R. and Ruby R. (Hill) Mason. She graduated from Huntertown High School where she played drums in the band, sang in the choir, participated in 4-H and was the Y-Teen president. Sharon played Hawaiian guitar in the family band and she was a member of Northside Missionary Church where she was Superintendent of the Sunday School Primary Department. She also was the president of the church Dorcas Society Sewing Group and she served as a Boy Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed being at the lake and fishing and having people around. Sharon retired from A&P Supermarket Service with 28 years of service when it closed. Surviving is her husband of 43 years, Elvan L. Barnes; children, Annette S. Gage of Warsaw, Kelvin L. (Jewel) Diller of Fort Wayne, Terry A. (Baana) Diller) of Marion, Chris L. (Janet) Barnes of Wolf Lake, Jeff A. (Niki) Barnes of Glendale, Ariz., Greg E. (Diane) Barnes of Fort Wayne, Tony D. Barnes of Monroeville, Nick D. Barnes of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Judy A. (Bill) Bauman of Spencerville, Carol L. (Mike) Bufink of Churubusco, and Marilyn (Tim McAbee) Mason of New Haven. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2020