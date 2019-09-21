Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON L. SHROYER "COACH" RILEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHARON L. SHROYER "MRS. COACH" RILEY, 82, was granted the desire of her heart and passed on to her heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Born Nov. 3, 1936 the daughter of Marion A. and Gwendolyn (Gindlesparger) Shroyer. She graduated from North Side High School in 1955. She was employed with Fort Wayne Community Schools for 20 years and was a member of Life Bridge Church. She is survived by her daughters, Terri (Dan) Stemen, Julie (Kevin) Burns and her two sons, Steve (Audrey) Riley and Scott (Robin) Riley; sister, Mary Ann White; and brother, Tom Shroyer. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dave Riley; and sister, Patty Lees. Sharon was the grandmother to grandsons, Anthony (Jamie) Paino and Andrew (Erin) Paino; granddaughters, Maggie (Ty) Paino Schrock and Alex Riley; and a proud great-grandma to Dominic, Jonah, and McCartney Paino. A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Life Bridge Church, 12719 Corbin Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Bridge Church or Northrop Athletic Department. To sign the online guestbook, visit



SHARON L. SHROYER "MRS. COACH" RILEY, 82, was granted the desire of her heart and passed on to her heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Born Nov. 3, 1936 the daughter of Marion A. and Gwendolyn (Gindlesparger) Shroyer. She graduated from North Side High School in 1955. She was employed with Fort Wayne Community Schools for 20 years and was a member of Life Bridge Church. She is survived by her daughters, Terri (Dan) Stemen, Julie (Kevin) Burns and her two sons, Steve (Audrey) Riley and Scott (Robin) Riley; sister, Mary Ann White; and brother, Tom Shroyer. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dave Riley; and sister, Patty Lees. Sharon was the grandmother to grandsons, Anthony (Jamie) Paino and Andrew (Erin) Paino; granddaughters, Maggie (Ty) Paino Schrock and Alex Riley; and a proud great-grandma to Dominic, Jonah, and McCartney Paino. A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Life Bridge Church, 12719 Corbin Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Bridge Church or Northrop Athletic Department. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close