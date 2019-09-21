SHARON L. SHROYER "COACH" RILEY (1936 - 2019)
SHARON L. SHROYER "MRS. COACH" RILEY, 82, was granted the desire of her heart and passed on to her heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Born Nov. 3, 1936 the daughter of Marion A. and Gwendolyn (Gindlesparger) Shroyer. She graduated from North Side High School in 1955. She was employed with Fort Wayne Community Schools for 20 years and was a member of Life Bridge Church. She is survived by her daughters, Terri (Dan) Stemen, Julie (Kevin) Burns and her two sons, Steve (Audrey) Riley and Scott (Robin) Riley; sister, Mary Ann White; and brother, Tom Shroyer. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dave Riley; and sister, Patty Lees. Sharon was the grandmother to grandsons, Anthony (Jamie) Paino and Andrew (Erin) Paino; granddaughters, Maggie (Ty) Paino Schrock and Alex Riley; and a proud great-grandma to Dominic, Jonah, and McCartney Paino. A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Life Bridge Church, 12719 Corbin Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life Bridge Church or Northrop Athletic Department. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 21, 2019
