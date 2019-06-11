SHARON L. WATERMAN, 82, of New Haven, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Born Dec. 3, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Audrey C. and Violet (Shady) Albertson. On Jan. 27, 1964, she married Edward Lawrence in Fort Wayne; he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2001. She worked at Hall's restaurant for many years, and enjoyed playing Euchre, bowling and her dog Farley. She is survived by two daughters, Pam Waterman of Albion and Dawn (Tom) Schutte of New Haven; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly Dun Dun of San Diego, Calif. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Murphy, and one brother, Truman Alberson. A Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco (IN 46723), with memorial calling from noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Dewayne Burna officiating. Burial will be at later date at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 11, 2019