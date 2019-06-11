SHARON L. WATERMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON L. WATERMAN.
Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHARON L. WATERMAN, 82, of New Haven, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Born Dec. 3, 1936, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Audrey C. and Violet (Shady) Albertson. On Jan. 27, 1964, she married Edward Lawrence in Fort Wayne; he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2001. She worked at Hall's restaurant for many years, and enjoyed playing Euchre, bowling and her dog Farley. She is survived by two daughters, Pam Waterman of Albion and Dawn (Tom) Schutte of New Haven; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly Dun Dun of San Diego, Calif. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Murphy, and one brother, Truman Alberson. A Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco (IN 46723), with memorial calling from noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Dewayne Burna officiating. Burial will be at later date at Concordia Cemetery Gardens in Fort Wayne.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.