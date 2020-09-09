SHARON LEE HARRIS, 81, long-time resident of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born June 4, 1939, in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Lores and Margaret (Kern) Michaud. She married Dr. James Harris on June 15, 1963; he preceded her in death on July 24, 2018. She received her BS from Ball State University and her Master's degree in Education from Indiana University. Sharon taught school in her early years at New Haven Elementary School, Village Woods Elementary and Chapelwood School, Indianapolis. After raising her family, Sharon taught at J.E. Ober Elementary School for 14 years, retiring in 2003. She was a charter member of Covenant United Methodist, the President of the United Methodist Women's Group, Parkview Medical Auxiliary, Allen County Medical Alliance and the P.E.O. Philanthropic Organization where she also served as President. Sharon loved IU basketball, playing bridge, spending time with her family at Coldwater Lake and dining out with her friends. Surviving are daughters, Amy H. (Mark) Welker and Jill H. (Jeff) Schwarz; daughter-in-law, Susan Harris; grandchildren, Elaina, Gretchen and Alec Harris, Madison and Andrew Schwarz, and Mia and Mack Welker. She was preceded in death by her son, Brent A. Harris on Nov. 17, 2019. A Private Celebration of Life service is 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Covenant United Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor Karen Koelsch officiating. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turnstone Center for Adults and Children with Disabilities or United Methodist Church of the Covenant. Arrangements Entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. DuPont Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombands.com