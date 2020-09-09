1/1
SHARON LEE HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHARON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARON LEE HARRIS, 81, long-time resident of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born June 4, 1939, in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Lores and Margaret (Kern) Michaud. She married Dr. James Harris on June 15, 1963; he preceded her in death on July 24, 2018. She received her BS from Ball State University and her Master's degree in Education from Indiana University. Sharon taught school in her early years at New Haven Elementary School, Village Woods Elementary and Chapelwood School, Indianapolis. After raising her family, Sharon taught at J.E. Ober Elementary School for 14 years, retiring in 2003. She was a charter member of Covenant United Methodist, the President of the United Methodist Women's Group, Parkview Medical Auxiliary, Allen County Medical Alliance and the P.E.O. Philanthropic Organization where she also served as President. Sharon loved IU basketball, playing bridge, spending time with her family at Coldwater Lake and dining out with her friends. Surviving are daughters, Amy H. (Mark) Welker and Jill H. (Jeff) Schwarz; daughter-in-law, Susan Harris; grandchildren, Elaina, Gretchen and Alec Harris, Madison and Andrew Schwarz, and Mia and Mack Welker. She was preceded in death by her son, Brent A. Harris on Nov. 17, 2019. A Private Celebration of Life service is 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Covenant United Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor Karen Koelsch officiating. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turnstone Center for Adults and Children with Disabilities or United Methodist Church of the Covenant. Arrangements Entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. DuPont Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombands.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
10:30 AM
10001 Coldwater Road
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Covenant United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved