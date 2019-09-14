SHARON LOUISE CONNALLY, 71, of New Haven, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Born July 6, 1948, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Pauline (Kreis cher) Wilson. She graduated from South Side High School in 1966. Sharon was a life-long member of the Missionary Church and attended Northside Missionary Church. Sharon loved people. She was always sewing and crocheting. Her hands were rarely still. She also loved to bake and share her baking with her grandchildren. For many years Sharon worked in the cafeteria for East Allen County Schools where she retired from. After retirement, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and worked part-time at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Sharon is survived by her husband of 49 years, Don Connally; children, Robyn (Jerry) Grider of Fishers, Ind., Scott (Kristina) Connally of Leo, Ind., and Amber (Linn) Minnick of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Tristan, Cassidy and Delaney Grider, Sam and Emma Connally, Cadence, Jacelyn, and Jaxson Minnick; sister, Bonnie (Deryll) Zurcher of Berne, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Brian Matthew Connally; and brothers, Gary, Rex and Dale Wilson. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Northside Missionary Church, 736 Lillian Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Burial will follow the service at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Missionary Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 14, 2019