SHARON LOUISE (WALTER) MARTIN, of Fort Wayne, died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead after a prolonged battle with Alz heimer's Disease. Born at home on March 31, 1945 in North Manchester, Ind., she was the fourth of five children and a daughter of Victor and Ruth (Tschantz) Walter. She graduated from North Manchester High School in 1963. She met Charles Martin and they were married on April 17, 1965. They became parents of twins, Kimberly and Keith, in May of 1967. Sharon spent the majority of her working years as a LPN at Golden Years Homestead. She worked at Golden Years for more than 30 years, retiring in 2007. She is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Kimberly (Vincent) Noga and Keith (Brandi) Martin; grandchildren, Alicia Batchelder, Cody (Alyssa Nedbal) Batchelder, Gregory (Erin) Dague, Jordan Martin, Kailey Dague, and Jared Martin; five great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Capistrano; and brother, Donald (Mary) Walter. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kendall Walter; and sister, Catherine Gilbert. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter - Alzheimer's Association
or Erin's House for Grieving Children.