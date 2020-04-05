SHARON R. SOLLOWAY, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Marco Island, Fla. Born Sept. 13, 1940 in Huntington, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Herb and Edna Bauer. Sharon graduated from Huntington Catholic High School in 1958. She worked at Our Sunday Visitor and retired after 25 years as a secretary at Haley Elementary School in Fort Wayne. She was a member St. Jude Catholic Church. She was an avid sports enthusiast and tennis player and enjoyed her winters in Marco Island. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William (Bill) Solloway; children, Jodie (Tom) Collignon of Indianapolis, Jim (Diann) Solloway of Fort Wayne; and brother, Gary (Lynn) Bauer of Huntington. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, Kristin, Alex and Madison Collignon and Jill Solloway. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Charitable donations can be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed online at www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020