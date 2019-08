SHARON S. HENSLER, 72, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. Born Aug. 30, 1946, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Mary Schimmele. Sharon worked as an RN at St. Joseph Hospital and Redi Med. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and enjoyed summers at the lake and loved spending time with her family. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Stephen of Fort Wayne; children, Sara M. McCarthy, Brian S. (Jennifer) Hensler, Susan E. (Darrin) Mertz and Kevin M, (Amy) Hensler, all of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Dave (Sheila) Schimmele of Fremont, Ind.; and sister, Sheila (Steve) Noble of Raleigh, N.C. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Schimmele; and grandson, Matthew Hensler. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joseph S. and Jeanette M. Silber, , Cleveland Ohio. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com