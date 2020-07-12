SHARON SLATER NELSON, a native of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born Sept. 29, 1936 in Fort Wayne, Ind., to the late Wayne and Monica Bensman Slater. On June 28, 1976, Sharon married Neil A. Nelson. Neil passed away at home in Green Valley, Ariz. on April 23, 2020. Sharon and Neil had moved to Green Valley, Ariz. in 2013 to enjoy and live out their retirement years together in the warmth of the Southwest. Sharon was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and a 1957 graduate of the Saint Vincent School of Nursing in Indianapolis, Ind. Sharon was a registered nurse and nursing administrator in various locations including Troy, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Appleton, Wis.; Corpus Christie, Texas; and Nashville, Tenn. Sharon will be remembered for her love of NASCAR and college basketball. Having a spot in her heart for helping, Sharon and Neil were supporters of the Indian Schools of the Northern Plains and all organizations benefiting the health and well-being of animals. Sharon is survived by her children, Kirk Knisley of Bear, Del., Michael (Kathy) Knisley of Lima, Ohio, and Paul (Cindy) Knisley of Ada, Ohio. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Valerie (Greg) Heroman, Christopher (Jan) Nelson, Leslie Nelson, Gabrielle Nelson, Martina Nelson, and Abby (Terry) Nelson. With her and Neil's blended families, she was blessed with and survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her sister, Judy Stewart survives in Amarillo, Texas. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the lobby of Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Lake Avenue in Fort Wayne, Ind. and proceed next door to the Catholic Cemetery for graveside service. Rev. Dominic Nguyen officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donors to consider a donation to the Animal League of Green Valley, Ariz., Hospice Family Care in Green Valley, Ariz., or Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store