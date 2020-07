Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SHARON's life story with friends and family

Share SHARON's life story with friends and family

NELSON, SHARON SLATER: Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the lobby of Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Lake Avenue in Fort Wayne, Ind. and proceed next door to the Catholic Cemetery for graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store