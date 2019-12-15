Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beams Funeral Home 200 W Toledo St Box 5 Fremont , IN 46737 (260)-495-2915 Send Flowers Obituary

SHARRY LEE BROWN GRAHAM, 86, of Orland, Ind., died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind. She was the only child born to Craig Lee "Brownie" Brown and Mildred L. (Bloss) Brown on Nov. 6, 1933, a very snowy day in Orland. She was a kind and generous spirit, and was a tissue donor upon her death. Sharry married Jerold (Jerry) R. Graham on May 18, 1952 at the Orland Congregational Church. Sharry and Jerry were blessed with five children, Jerry Allen (Connie) Graham of Midland, Mich., Andy Lee Graham, World Traveler, Kandi Graham (Robert) Ross of Fort Wayne, Ind., April Joy (Michael) Schiffli of Angola, Ind., and Bambee Jo (Jeffrey) Lehman of Kendallville, Ind. They were the proud grandparents of 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Lillian Nicole Lehman; her husband, Jerry Graham, the love of her life, died on Jan. 31, 2014 after a tough battle with cancer. Sharry's father died in 1952 in a car accident. Her mother, Mildred, married Samuel Fleck, who was a special step-father and grandparent for 27 years; Mildred joined him in passing on October 2000. Following her wishes cremation will take place. There will be a private family celebration of her life at a later time. Burial will take place at a later time at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Ind. Preferred memorials are to the Orland Fire & Rescue. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind. (260-495-2915). Condolences may be sent online to

