SHAWN D. FOWLER

Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Plymouth Congregational Church
501 W. Berry St.
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Plymouth Congregational Church
501 W. Berry St
View Map
Obituary
SHAWN D. FOWLER, 51, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home. He was a 1986 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Chestnut Hill College. He was currently employed with Lincoln Life Insurance Co. Surviving are his mother, Karen Fowler-Williams; father, James B. White; brother, Christopher Williams; sister, Trina White (Ron) Smith; aunt, Laurice Harris; close cousins, Carol Dates, Terrence Bowen and India Barnes; along with a host of other loving family and friends. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Interment in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019
