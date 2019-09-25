SHAWN D. FOWLER, 51, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home. He was a 1986 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Chestnut Hill College. He was currently employed with Lincoln Life Insurance Co. Surviving are his mother, Karen Fowler-Williams; father, James B. White; brother, Christopher Williams; sister, Trina White (Ron) Smith; aunt, Laurice Harris; close cousins, Carol Dates, Terrence Bowen and India Barnes; along with a host of other loving family and friends. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Interment in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019