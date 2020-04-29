SHAWN DUSTIN "DUSTY" MOCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHAWN DUSTIN "DUSTY" MOCK.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHAWN DUSTIN "DUSTY" MOCK, 45, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born Nov. 21, 1974, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Dennis R Mock, and Linda K (Blech) Mock, who survives. He is also survived by his wife, Robin (Serovey) Mock; and son, Connor R. Mock. A Celebration of Dusty's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details