SHAWN DUSTIN "DUSTY" MOCK, 45, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born Nov. 21, 1974, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Dennis R Mock, and Linda K (Blech) Mock, who survives. He is also survived by his wife, Robin (Serovey) Mock; and son, Connor R. Mock. A Celebration of Dusty's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020