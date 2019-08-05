SHAWN PATRICK BLUE, 59, of Fort Wayne, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in a motorcycle accident. Former owner of the Lake George Retreat, Shawn continued his culinary artistry to the great benefit of his friends at every opportunity. His quick wit and infectious smile will be missed by the students and staff at Washington Elementary where he proudly served as custodial engineer. Shawn is survived by his son, Skyler Blue of Coldwater, Mich. A Celebration of Shawn's Life is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the old Hilger's Farm Market, 13210 US Highway 30 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 5, 2019